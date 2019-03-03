The new class members of Vision XXI 2019 will meet Thursday for Orientation Day. The 2019 leaders will meet at 9 a.m. at the Activities Center in the Harker Heights Library at 400 Indian Trail.
“Most classes will meet the first Thursday of each month but there will be a few exceptions,” according to Tony Leija, the new coordinator of Vision XXI.
Vision XXI 2019 will meet March through September. Vision XXI graduation is set for Oct. 3.
The agenda for Orientation Day begins with a welcome by Dr. James Anderson, the creator of Vision XXI.
He’ll be followed by class introductions, a Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Information Session, signups for the planning of the class days and Macy Sills, from the class of 2018, will share some thoughts.
“Personality Lingo” will be presented by Sarah Browning of First National Bank followed by lunch and information about the Vision XXI Class Project presented by Cyd West.
Group meetings will then be held and a discussion of class days.
Joyce Hodson will present “Foundations of Networking.”
Orientation Day will end about 3:30 p.m.
