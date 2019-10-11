The highlight of the Vision XXI graduation ceremony on Oct. 2 was the presentation of the 2019 “Rising Star” Award to Stan Balcer. Balcer received a plaque at the ceremony and in addition will have a tree planted in his honor at Purser Family Park at the beginning of the 2020 class.

“What a great group of people from the community that helped fund our class project but more importantly classmates and diversity within our class and for them to think this of me is very humbling,” Balcer said.

