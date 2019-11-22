With cooler temperatures and winter fast approaching, it’s time for people to break out their winter wear, including winter coats. Many students within the Killeen Independent School District, however, find themselves without the necessary outerwear to brave the freezing temperatures that often accompany the season.

To help, the Harker Heights Activities Center is holding a winter coat drive, and every donation will go directly to KISD’s Homeless Awareness and Response Program, or HARP, a program that identifies and provides assistance to students who have either uncertain or no permanent residence.

