Sharon Jones, 47, lives in Harker Heights and works at Fort Hood ACS Family Advocacy Program (New Parent Support).
Where are you from originally?
Monroe, Louisiana.
What brought you to the area?
My husband was in the military and he received orders for Fort Hood. We came here with him in 2007 from Fort Drum, New York.
Are you married? Children?
I am married to Warren Jones. I have three great children — Ashley, 29, Warren Jr., 24, and the baby, Aiyana, 22.
Tell me about your family.
Both of my parents still live in Monroe, Louisiana. I have one brother, two sisters on my mom’s side and three sisters on my dad’s side. I am the oldest child.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the community. I like that the area is fast growing. I like that everything is close to get to. The community feels safe. The area is not too fast and not too slow. The area we live in is a nice military community with a lot of retirees and not too crowded at the moment.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I think that the area needs some more stores like a Marshall’s and a TJ Max. I also think the area needs more restaurants.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Ross, Kirkland’s and Bed Bath and Beyond.
What community work do you do?
I do a lot of community work through my job. I educate young families on shaken baby syndrome. I educate parents on keeping children safe. I set up booths and discuss these topics at different events like the Kid Fest, and Hood Howdy. I bring awareness to the community about the services we offer on post. I am a board member and general member of Safe Kid Coalition Mid Texas Region. I go to the schools and talk about pedestrian safety.
I am a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician. I assist parents in inspecting the child car seat. I am a member of Sigma Gamma Rho. Sorority Inc.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I hope to have my clinical license in Social Work. I hope to have my PhD. I hope to still be working with the military in a management role. Perhaps managing a major program. Whatever I am doing I hope that I am still working with military families.
What college did you attend? I attended Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, I received my Masters in Social Work from there in 2018. I received my bachelor’s degree in Sociology and my master’s degree in Education from Austin Peay State University.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would advise my younger self to don’t be so hard on myself to live in the moment, that day and to never be afraid to face your fears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.