Angela Baker, 50, lives in Belton, works for the Killeen Independent School District.
By Twila Hill
Herald correspondent
What is your job title?
I am a second-grade teacher for Killeen Independent School District.
What made you decide to teach?
I was a Hardware Tech at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for 13 years. UHMB had the same hours as the school district. It was a great opportunity and it helped me get my kids through Baylor; however, I wanted a change. I truly enjoy what I do now. I have not only fallen in love with my current job, I also love my students.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Wiesbaden, Germany. However, the first place that I really called home was San Antonio. I now live in Belton, so this is my second home.
What brought you to the area?
I moved to the area because my grandmother lived alone and so I could go to school. Once I finished school, I never left. I’ve been here since 1994.
Tell me about your family.
My father was in the Air Force and currently lives in San Angelo. My mother passed away five years ago. I have a younger brother who used to be in the Navy and he currently lives in San Angelo. I have three children; Aaron, 29, Amy, 25, and Alex, 21. I have a stepmom; her name is Debbie and she is a wonderful lady. Last but never least, I have five dogs and one cat.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I think that it is a great area. I love the live music venue. I have a lot of fun booking bands through those venues. I enjoy the Chalk Ridge trails that are located off the back of Stillhouse Dam. I truly like the Stillhouse Lake of Harker Heights; I enjoy the Lake and the trail. I enjoy the German Bakery off of Indian Trail.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There really isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights. I like it more than Killeen.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddar’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Ross.
What community work do you do?
I donate clothes to Goodwill, I pick up trash on the trails in Harker Heights, I run the chess club after school at my school and I run a Harry Potter book club after school.
What was the last movie you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Aquaman.”
What was the last place that you traveled?
Jamaica.
What are your hobbies?
My hobby is kayaking.
What would you like to see in Harker Heights?
I can’t wait until Harker Heights builds the connection between Stillhouse Dam and Belton Dam. It will make getting to work faster and open it up for more people traveling to Harker Heights.
