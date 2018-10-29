Angela Sistrunk, 49, lives in Harker Heights and works in Killeen.
By Twila Hill
Herald Correspondent
What brought you to this area?
The military brought us to the area.
Are you married? Kids?
I am married with children, Allison, Kaitlin and Marquel.
Do you do any community work?
Yes, I do. I volunteer for the Harker Heights High School Booster Club in the concessions stands during Junior Varsity and Varsity football games, also during the middle school track and field seasons. I volunteer with the Haynes Elementary step team and Tech Club.
Where do you work?
I work at Haynes Elementary.
What is the best thing about your job?
The best thing about my job is the students.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Unfortunately I do not have a favorite restaurant in Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at is Macy’s, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx, however none of these stores are located in Harker Heights.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Black Panther.”
What is your profession?
I hold one of the best professions in the world, I am an educator.
Why did you choose to become an educator?
I choose to become an educator because it is my passion to work with kids. I started this career in 1998.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself sitting on a beach living my life like it is Golden.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from West Tennessee.
What advice would you give the youth?
I would tell the youth to follow your dreams and live your life to the fullest and not for anyone else.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the proximity of everything.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a nice, sit-down, elegant restaurant.
What are your hobbies?
I like to sew, play basketball, and run track and field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.