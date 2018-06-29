Sharaysha Nicole Omaiye, 32, lives in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
I decided to move here because my family already lived here and they were telling me how great this place was. My family also mentioned all of the opportunities that this place has to offer.
Where are you originally from?
I am originally from San Antonio; however, I was raised in Houston with my mom and some in the country with my grandparents.
Are you married? Kids?
I am not married but have two beautiful children: Nathan, age 15 and Nadine, age 5.
Tell me about your family.
I have my wonderful grandparents here named Erma and Email Fredrick; my beautiful and talented Aunt Shewanna McClellan and my two lovely children; and cousins are all here with me.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the scenery. Everything. Is very easy access to (U.S. Highway) 190. The housing community is quiet and people wave at you and smile just like they do in the country.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything I really dislike about Harker Heights, but I do wish that they had more family restaurants.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Raging Cajun.
What is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is O’Riley. They are friendly and very helpful.
What do you think Harker Heights needs?
Harker Heights needs more family-style restaurants, more recreation. We have to drive to Killeen and Coppers Cove to do family activities. Harker Heights has good housing and schooling just not a lot of community-based activities. I wish we could have what they do in Houston. In Houston we have what they call Family Fun Day. It can be in different sides of town but all are invited. On these days anyone can sponsor it. They have plenty of activities for the children to do, nurses come in and offer vaccines and people donate items. This doesn’t just happen for back to school it happens periodically through the year.
What community work do you do?
I do volunteer work with my college, Vista. I donate clothes to Goodwill. I would love to volunteer more, I am open to more opportunities. I help my aunt backstage when she needs it before she performs or models.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies are I like to draw, paint, do arts and crafts and do hair.
Where do you see yourself in the next 10 years?
In the next 10 years, I see myself with a bachelor’s degree and working on my master’s degree in Geo Science. I want to have my own home and play a big part in the community. I love volunteering and helping out in any way that I can.
