Local woman wants more family oriented activities in Harker Heights
Michelle Pettiest, 26, lives in Harker Heights, works at Dead Fish Grill in Belton as a server.
What brought you to the area?
I was born and raised here.
Tell me about your family.
I have a brother, a sister, and my mom and dad, and they all live in Lampasas.
My husband and children are here in Harker Heights with me.
How old are your children?
My daughter is 7 years old and my son is 5 years old.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is not too big and not too small.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I wish they had more sidewalks. When you want to take walks around the area with your children, not having sidewalks is an issue.
What is your favorite store in Harker Heights?
My favorite store in Harker Heights is Target.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more family friendly activities like an arcade or a main event.
What community work do you do?
I donate clothes to the needy, I help out at my children’s school events and whatever activities that they are involved in. I help out people that are in need when I can.
What college do you attend?
I currently attend University of Phoenix online. My major is Hospital Administration. I will graduate in 2022.
What church do you attend?
I attend Church of Christ on W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Secrets of a Side Chick” by Jessica Watkins.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Jurrasic Park.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself continually working and being involved in my children’s school activities and other things.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to focus more on school. I would have waited longer to have children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.