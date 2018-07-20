Carla Hall, 49, lives in Harker Heighs, works in Harker Heights at Oil Ready Perfumery.
What brought you to the area?
The cost of living is much cheaper here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Texas City.
Tell me about your family.
I am a single parent. I have three biological children and four adoptive sons (they are biological brothers). Wesley 15, and Devon, 18, are the two children that still live at home.
How long have you been in business?
I have been in business for 11 years.
How can we find your business?
The business name is Oil Ready Perfumery. You can find the business on Facebook at Oil Ready Perfumery of Killeen. On Facebook you can set appointments to come and look at the oils or I can come to you. I also ship online.
Why did you decide to go into business?
I first went into this business with my ex-husband as a way to get extra income. Once we divorced, I decided to keep it going. I personally make some of the signature fragrances and the vast majority come from a distributor. I have over 1,000 different fragrances.
What is your favorite store in Harker Heights?
My favorite store in Harker Heights is H-E-B; it is very convenient.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
What restaurant would you like to see in Harker Heights?
I would like to see a Baskin-Robbins.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a sense of community and support. I have been here for about a year and I have just now met my neighbors. The area needs to be more friendly.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at my church. I cook, volunteer at vacation Bible school trustee board and I sing in the choir. I also volunteer at other places in the church if needed.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Cartel.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself running a successful business and owning another home.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Don’t be afraid to take the next step.
