Tarnisha Gibson 45, works as a secretary for the Killeen Independent School District, lives in Harker Heights.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Arkansas.
What brought you to the area?
The military is what brought us to the area.
Are you married?
I am divorced.
Do you have any children?
I have three lovely children. A 25-year old son, a 21-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old daughter.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I think the area needs to be cleaned up more. If the area was cleaned up more it would be more appealing to live in. I live according to how the area is maintained, level of crime, schools and entertainment.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddar’s.
What do you want to see in Harker Heights?
I would like to see more family-oriented establishments like a Dave and Busters, Killeen Fun Park (not Austin Fun Park), spring/summer movie nights in the park, etc. We are retired from the United States Army and with this being an area with a high military population with plenty of children to entertain, you would think with the large revenue that is made from these citizens as well as everyone else that there would be more to do.
Why do we have to take all our money and spend it in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston (just to name a few) to have a good time?
The revenue is oozing into the hands of these areas that do not need it.
We love shopping for furniture (Rooms to Go), but after the furniture is purchased, what is there to do? We have several furniture stores within a few miles of each other. Was there ever really a need for another furniture store?
What community work do you do?
I volunteer wherever I am needed. I volunteer from helping at food pantries to hanging wreaths on our fallen soldiers’ headstones, to serving the community through my church.
What was the last book you read?
The last book that I read was “When Breathe Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Black Panther.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself graduating with my master’s degree in licensed professional counseling followed by my doctorate degree.
