By Felisa Cárdenas
Heights Herald Staff
Hitting the gym is a healthy habit but if attending CrossFit Harker Heights can save lives.
The local area gym partnered with the Red Cross out of Dallas for a blood drive last Saturday with more 34 donors registered the night before.
“My gym is built on giving back to the community,” said CrossFit head coach Matthew Eseroma. “This is what we do.”
Eseroma, along with his brother Ben, owns and operates the gym and both brothers have previous military experience.
“This is the largest military installation, personnel-wise, so you can never go wrong giving back to the community through a blood drive,” said Eseroma. “It’s just one of our small contributions that we do as a small business.”
CrossFit Harker Heights employee Angie Mattox took time out of her work schedule to donate.
“I haven’t done it in years,” said Mattox. “I’ve done it for friends and I know what a difference it could make.”
Those who donated also got an extra bonus for giving back, courtesy of the gym.
“We have a one-a-day free trial to anybody in the community who wants to come out and try crossfit who’s never tried it before,” Eseroma explained. “But when they come in and donate blood, donors can check-in and they have the option to get two free classes to see if they like crossfit or come see how a crossfit class is ran.”
CrossFit Harker Heights is located at 701 Sun Meadow Drive and has been at the location for just over a year.
The gym previously held a blood drive last October in which 25 donors gave ack, all who were informed about the drive by word of mouth.
An increase in donors this year may be due to the gym notifying members and community members via social media since last November.
As more people come out to give back each time they hold a drive, CrossFit Harker Heights plans to keep on giving when they can.
“My event coordinator wants to do this, at minimum, twice a year,” noted Eseroma. “This will be the first for this year and if we have a good showing at the next one we might do this three times a year, just depends on our schedule and when we can fit it in.”
