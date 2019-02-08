Jamie Ferguson, 37, lives in Moody, teaches in the Killeen Independent School District.
By Twila Hill
Herald correspondent
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Waco; however I grew up in Hewitt.
What brought you to the area?
My job teaching brought me to this area.
What high school did you attend?
I attended Bryan High School.
What college did you attend?
I attended Texas Tech College. I recently started on my master’s degree at The University of Texas at Tyler.
Tell me about your family.
I have a lot of animals. I am married with one daughter named Madisyn. She is a fourth-grader and just turned 10 years old. My husband’s name is Michael.
What do you like about teaching?
I love those light-bulb moments, when the students figure something out. I love the smile on their faces when the confidence comes back and they start loving what they are doing. That is why I do what I do.
I want to be a good teacher. I have fond memories of my great teachers, I hope years from now my students look back at me with fond memories.
What is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Educational Outfitters.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant is Texas Roadhouse.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a zoo or an aquarium. The closest one we have now is in Austin and Waco; we need our own in Harker Heights.
What community work do you do?
I coach soccer. I help friends and family when I can.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Power of I Am” by Joel Osteen.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was Winnie the Pooh.
If you could be an animal, what kind would you be and why?
I would be a giraffe, just so that I could be tall.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself teaching still in 10 years.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Keep your head on things that are first and keep your priorities straight. Keep on keeping on and don’t give up.
