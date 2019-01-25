By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
The Harker Heights Public Library’s children’s section was rather festive last week, with cake, cupcakes, balloons and streamers present throughout their many children’s programs as the library celebrated birthdays all week long.
Of course, the programs varied, with library director Lisa Youngblood and children’s librarian Amanda Hairston putting a different twist on each one, and Family Night was no different.
The evening began with Hairston introducing the months of the year, which she put on the felt board for her audience of 25 to see. Then everyone sang a song about the months of the year to the tune of “Ten Little Indians.”
Next, Hairston put the days of the week on the felt board, and everyone sang a song about those to the tune of “The Addams Family.” This they sang more than once and had even more fun as they got to snap their fingers and make clicking noises with their tongues throughout the song.
Once the songs were over, Hairston began the story time portion of the evening. The first book she read to the audience was “The Bad Birthday Idea” by Madeline Valentine, a story about a little girl who wants to play with her big brother, so asks for his favorite toy for her birthday so she can do just that.
The Hairston put felt cupcakes on the felt board to represent the months of the year, and put candles on the cupcakes for each child who has a birthday in that month.
That was followed by the story “What’s Cookin’? A Happy Birthday Counting Book” by Nancy Coffelt. This was a simple counting book with rhymes and even a couple of recipes, and that teaches children about cooperation.
As the program drew to a close, everyone sang “Happy Birthday,” and then Hairston brought out balloons for the children to play with, and the party began.
Everyone enjoyed cupcakes and organic juice as they chased the balloons, read books, and played with the toys in the children’s area of the library.
“We had a pretty young crowd ... it went well for the age group,” Hairston said. “Birthdays are universal.”
