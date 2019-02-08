By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston works hard to make sure that each and every Family Night at the Harker Heights Public Library every Thursday is full of laughter and fun.
And you can be sure that every month there will be at least one Family Night that has a theme, such as last Thursday night, which celebrated the upcoming Chinese New Year.
“We love to celebrate Chinese New Year every year,” Hairston said. “We feel it’s very important to explore other cultures and traditions.”
Over a dozen people came to the Chinese New Year Family Night, and Hairston began the evening by explaining that Chinese New Year would begin on Feb. 5, and would traditionally last a full 15 days.
“It’s the most popular holiday in China,” she told the children and their parents.
She then began reading the first book of the evening, “My First Chinese New Year,” by Karen Katz. The picture book gave an introduction to the practices of a traditional Chinese New Year, and talked about the significance of things such as the color red, the oranges, the parade, and the dragon in a way that small children could understand.
At the end of the story, Hairston taught everyone the phrase, “Gung hay fat choy,” which means “Happy New Year” in Cantonese.
Next, Hairston talked about the Chinese Zodiac, explaining that we were about to enter the Year of the Pig. She went around the room and asked each child what month they were born in. “They like to learn about the Zodiac and what animal they are,” Hairston said. This proved to be true, as each child delighted in learning they were a snake, or a horse, or even a dragon, and the traits of their animal. Parents were included, as well, and learned their animals and traits, too.
The second book of the evening was “D is for Dragon Dance,” a nonfiction alphabet book by Ying Chang Compestine. This book walked the children through Chinese culture and the Chinese New Year one letter at a time with beautiful illustrations.
After the second book was read, Hairston did a bit of show-and-tell by bringing out some Chinese items such Chinese hand drums, firecrackers (inert), masks, and some hats.
Then it was time for crafts. Children got to make their own “fire-breathing” dragon masks for the Chines New Year, which consisted of paper plates, construction paper, and tissue paper.
Once their masks were finished, they could blow through the opening at the mouth where the tissue paper was placed, which created the “fire-breathing” part of the dragon mask.
Father Jake Brady watched as his two sons, Michael, age 5, and Asher, age 3e, customized their masks at the crafts table. He said they really enjoy Family Night.
“We try to bring them about twice a month.”
“The kids love the hands-on part (of the program), and like the interactive part of the craft, blowing the ‘fire’ of the dragon (mask),” Hairston said.
“This was super-fun!” Hairston concluded.
