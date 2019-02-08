By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
Clint Chudej, Hartker Heights’ Firefighter/Paramedic of the Year for 2018-19, didn’t waste anytime getting into the firefighting business.
While in high school, he worked at Buzzy’s Feed Store in Waco. Two days after graduation, he enrolled in an EMT program.
Chudej’schosen path then took him straight to the fire academy, where he completed the requirements.
Within a year and a half after finishing high school, he started his career in 2010 with Hillsboro Fire Rescue. He still works part-time at Hillsboro Fire Rescue and the Whitney EMS.
His career as a driver/operator with the Harker Heights Fire Department began in 2012. He is certified as a wildland firefighter, instructor, intermediate firefighter, driver/operator and fire officer.
Concerning the award, presented at the annual Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce banquet on Jan. 28, Chudej, told the Herald, “My fellow firefighters didn’t give me a lot of prior information. They just told me what time to be there and where to go.
I had no idea of the caliber of this event. When I got there and saw the number of people who were attending, I was impressed. When they called my name to come accept the award, I began to understand this was a big deal. I didn’t expect it at all.”
Chudej has been instrumental in the development of the department’s new Phase Training Program. “The aggressive training is in four phases at three months per phase throughout the year,” Chudej said. At the end of each phase everyone gets tested on topics like protocols, EMS, fire, the apparatus that is used and all that firemen are supposed to know. It’s a full-day test.
In his introductory remarks, Paul Sims, chief of the Harker Heights Fire Department,shared thoughts that the Fireman/Paramedic of the Year had written prior to the banquet.
Chudej stated, “I’m very grateful for the support I receive from my parents, Kenny and Janet, and am especially appreciative of my girlfriend, Tara Croford. I’m looking to buy a home and continue to rise through the ranks.”
Chudej said that he liked being a firefighter/paramedic because of the camaraderie among his crew.
“The feeling when you’re at the station is that you have a second family,” he said. “We act like brothers and sisters, we bicker and fight now and then but we get over it and continue to do these jobs that we all enjoy.”
