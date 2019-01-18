By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
The Harker Heights Public Library will again be hosting free tax preparation services on Saturdays and Mondays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Feb. 2 and running until April 15.
The program is sponsored by the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and the Internal Revenue Service Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, with services provided by trained volunteers.
Services are open to everyone, not only seniors or those with low income.
People using these services should bring their original Social Security card (not a photocopy), picture ID, and current W-2 forms.
