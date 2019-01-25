Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
The “Fuels Project” got underway early this week near Stillhouse Hollow Lake with the arrival of two huge dozers and a crowd of officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service, Army Corps of Engineers and the Harker Heights Fire Department.
Prior to a demonstration with the dozers, that are owned and operated by the Forest Service, Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims told the group gathered Tuesday morning at the staging area at Cedar Gap Park, “Residents are enthusiastic about this project and it’s going be a tremendous asset to the community. It takes the right people working at the right time to accomplish something like this. Thanks to all of you.”
Around noon Tuesday, the dozers began moving dirt and undergrowth on public land that is being removed to create a 25-foot defensible space which will be enough for emergency vehicles to defend homes that might be threatened by fire.
Bryan Collins, task force coordinator with the Texas A&M Forest Service, said, “We’re on the same page with this and the goal when its finished is that the firebreak continue to be maintained by the city and the Army Corps of Engineers.”
A bitterly cold morning greeted workers Wednesday but they got underway about 9:30 a.m. The people on site Wednesday were the team from the Forest Service and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Four workers, known as “swampers” work closely with the dozer drivers and mark the trail as it’s been previously calculated.
Forest Service Public Information Officer Kelsey Davis told the Herald on Wednesday afternoon that it had been a good day and that two-thirds of the work using the dozers has been completed.
“We also consider it a successful day when there are no accidents or injuries,” she said.
Davis said, “Additional equipment being brought in will be a mulcher to clean out all the debris that’s been created. The last step will be to bring in a road grader to smooth the surface of the firebreak.”
Kristen Newman, also a public information officer for the Forest Service, said Tuesday that the work would be taking a hiatus.
“The schedule states that the work will continue through February and then will end for a time because of the golden cheeked warbler, a protected species of bird. The crew will not work from March through August.”
A news conference has been called for 10 a.m., Monday at the old fire station # 2 located at 4307 Iroquois off Broken Arrow, for a briefing about the progress and future plans for the upcoming phases of the Fuels Project.
Representatives of the Texas A&M Forest Service, Army Corps of Engineers and the Harker Heights Fire Department will be at the news conference.
