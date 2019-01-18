By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
The “Fuels Project” is coming to Harker Heights on Tuesday with a projected end-date of mid- to late February.
Before you rush down to your local gas station to fill up at a really low price, the initiative has nothing to do with fuel that runs your vehicles.
The “Fuels Project,” which has taken four years to develop, is a cooperative effort of the Texas A & M Forest Service, Army Corps of Engineers, and the Harker Heights Fire Department.
Victoria Cruz, a Wildland Urban Interface II with the Texas A&M Forest Service, explained the project is funded by the state and has to do with any city property that is public and not private that has overgrown vegetation (fuel) that either needs to be trimmed up or maintained to create a defensible space of 25 feet or enough for an emergency vehicle to make its way to defend homes.
HHFD Fire Chief Paul Sims said, “This is a reduction of cedar or other types of trees that we can clear to create the space we need. This also gives us space to build shaded breaks for other regions to give us an additional buffer.”
This is a multi-phase project and the first part of that is a door-hanger campaign that has been coordinated by HHFD Deputy Chief Glen Gallenstein and will go to the neighborhoods in this first phase.
Gallenstein said the door-hangers would be distributed from Jan. 19 to 21.
“We’ll also do a Code Red or reverse callback to the residents in these neighborhoods to let them know that the Forestry Service and the Corp of Engineers will be in that area with heavy equipment.
Our Facebook page will also include information plus the City of Harker Heights internet page,” he said.
Cruz said, “There will be about 50 homes where the firebreak will be in the area of FM 3481 close to Cedar Gap Park and then heading east to Fuller Lane. The total stretch of homes is about 3 miles and will encompass a couple of neighborhoods.
The first phase begins at Stillhouse Lake Road in the general vicinity of Fire Station Number 2, then east to Fuller Lane. How much ground will be covered in Phase 2 will depend on the amount of foliage and accessibility for a bulldozer and mulcher to clear out the CORP land that borders homeowners’ property lines.
“Determining the boundaries of where the landowner’s property line ends and where the CORP land begins has slowed the process. Getting that defined has been tedious but we are confident aboutour research results,” Cruz said.
Representatives of the Forestry Service and the Corps of Engineers have done hikes and “boots on the ground” and examined where markers will be installed to guide workers.
Cruz said, “We’re examining topography and concerns about things like barbed wire, concrete and other things previously used before it became CORP land.
Heavy machinery and crews will be at work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Plans are to keep vehicles out of the work area by way of a short fabricated metalfence.
Sims said, “This could be an inconvenience to those who have encroached upon land owned by the CORP and there will be a small number of people that will be impacted and will be required to move some of their vehicles or storage buildings and other items. I personally want them to know that this project is a way to look after their best interest.”
Cruz told the Herald that between January 2018 and January 2019, 524,378 acres were burned in Texas. Eight hundred forty-nine fires were reported across Texas.
Gallenstein reported that HHFD responded to 52 grassfires in Bell County and in what is called its Extra Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) where they assist other departments.
Slightly over 43 percent of all fires responded to by the HHFD were grass fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.