By Angela Sims
Herald correspondent
Representatives from local and surrounding businesses gathered Jan. 30 at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center for a V.I.P. open house to learn about what the chamber has to offer as part of its partnership initiative.
“The purpose of the open house is to educate people on how chamber partnership works and gives people the opportunity to see how being a partner can benefit them,” said Andrea Womack, who works in the chamber’s business development. “This is also an opportunity to understand the chamber’s role in the community.”
According to the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce website, the chamber serves as the voice of business and promotes an environment for trade and commerce through strategic partnerships and advocacy to enhance the economic growth for members and community.
Currently, there are 880 members who benefit from the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
“Being a partner is more than just networking,” said Gina Pence, the chamber’s president and CEO. “We offer professional development and free workshops throughout the year.”
Some of the benefits include, but aren’t limited to:
Free Ribbon Cuttings: Announcement sent to Killeen Daily Herald, Harker Heights Herald, the HH CoC social media pages, www.hhchamber.com and placed in the monthly newsletter.
Chamber Connection: New members are listed in the monthly newsletter. Members can also advertise in the Chamber newsletter. Chamber Connection is distributed throughout Harker Heights, and is emailed to more than 850 members.
Membership Directory: Chamber membership includes listing in the online and printed directory. Chamber members may choose to purchase an enhanced website in the directory.
Website: Chamber members can advertise on the chamber’s website, www.hhchamber.com. Inclusive in membership is a listing on the website, and email and web links. Members are also listed in the online membership directory. The web directory can be searched by name, category, or key words.
Visitor Center: Chamber members may bring flyers or business cards to be displayed in the Chamber office.
The Heights chamber also offers a place for members to hold meetings and attend free workshops.
“We also have a board room that member can use,” said Ava Jayne, the chamber’s office manager. “In order to use the free room, members must reserve it by calling or stopping by the chamber.”
The room is equipped with a projector and can hold up to 30 people.
For members who want to get more involved in the Heights Chamber, there are six committees to choose from.
