By Angela Sims
Killeen Daily Herald
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce welcomes those who are not already members to a V.I.P. open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan 30 at the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center located at 552 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 /Knight’s Way in Harker Heights.
“This is a good opportunity for anyone interested in learning about what the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce does and what resources it offers,” said Andrea Womack, Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce business developer. “Our chamber is very involved with the community.”
During the free event, light refreshments will be served while attendees have the opportunity to network with others and learn more about the chamber.
“The chamber is a great tool and resource,” Womack said. “The open house will be a great opportunity to network.”
Those interested in the event should RSVP to membershipdirector@hhchamber.com or call 254-699-4999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.