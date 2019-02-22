By Kelsey Cardenas
Herald Correspondent
Harker Heights resident Elizabeth C. Bobe released her book “Ten Big Dreams for Ten Little Toes” last week, and it quickly was ranked on Amazon’s list of new releases in Children’s Christian Bedtime Fiction.
Six years ago, Bobe gave birth to twins Nicholas and Sophia. Up until that day, she had a seemingly normal, healthy pregnancy. A middle school teacher at the time, she felt fine at work. And then one day, something felt wrong.
She went into the hospital at 23 weeks along and was told she was in labor. Nicholas’ amniotic sac had torn and was leaking.
After one week of bedrest, the babies had to be delivered via Cesarean section on Feb. 10, 2013.
The next day Nicholas died. Sophia’s health started to decline as well.
Sophia spent 316 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. The first two months were spent at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Although Sophie was not oxygenating well, Bobe believed she was going to be OK.
“It was hard for me to feel God was telling me it was going to be OK, but whether it was God or me being hopeful, I knew she would be OK,” Bobe said.
Because of this hopefulness, Bobe reached out to a social worker at Texas Children’s Hospital and asked that they look at Sophia’s medical records to see if they could help. That afternoon Sophia was flown to Houston.
Bobe moved into the Ronald McDonald House, where she spent the next 8½ months.
“I was down to nothing, and God became so much more real that year,” she said.
After being off the ventilator for more than seven months, Sophia caught a cold and needed help breathing. Elizabeth also caught a cold, which meant she could not visit her baby.
“I felt so bad for her because she knew what it was like to not be on the vent, but she had to go back on it ... God told me she was going to be able to breathe on her own … He told me, ‘You’ll be home by Christmas.’ This was in October.”
Sophia went home on Dec. 23 that year.
“It’s OK to sound crazy if God is giving you that word … So that when it happens he gets all the glory. But you have to say it out loud.”
A few years and a lot of progress later, Elizabeth started a blog called Delusional Faith.
“Delusional people are out of touch with the facts … They believe something that is unrealistic,” Bobe said.
She also began making videos and posting to her YouTube channel.
Over one year ago she started writing her book. Bobe looked back at pictures and read her journal from years ago. She didn’t want to forget what she and her family had gone through.
She said she wanted to share her story in order to help other parents.
According to the book’s description: “Come along as a mother shares her dreams for her daughter. These dreams might seem simple to most, but the world tells this mother that these ‘simple’ things are unlikely for her daughter. Well, this mother knows that impossible doesn’t exist.”
Bobe was put in touch with Tiara Kinnebrew through a former co-worker. She illustrated all of the photos in Bobe’s self-published 32-page book geared toward young girls.
Sophia turned 6 earlier this month. Bobe has plans to create a version of her book for young boys since Sophia’s class is full of boys, and she wants all parents to be able to relate to her book.
You can follow Elizabeth Bobe’s blog at https://delusionalfaith.com/ or visit her YouTube channel Delusional Faith. You can also follow her on Facebook and Instagram @delusionalfaith123.
Copies of her book can be purchased on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Ten-Big-Dreams-Little-Toes/dp/0578449919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.