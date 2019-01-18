By Eleonor Gardner
Herald Correspondent
Raising Cane’s opened its first restaurant in Harker Heights last month on Knight’s Way, making it the sixth location within the Waco/Temple/Killeen area.
The new eatery is already a hit with its signature fare, marking a promising future for the restaurant.
There are 141 locations in Texas-wide 419 internationally.
Recently, a new Burger King location also made its mark within the area, opening farther east along Knight’s Way last fall.
“Harker Heights is a wonderful community and we are truly blessed to be part of it,” said Raising Cane’s Marketing Adviser Kari Sanders. “We are excited to be part of the community and have already started partnering with local schools and organizations.”
“This location is our sixth restaurant in the Waco/Temple/Killeen area and features our new restaurant design which includes additional seating, a garage door, a covered patio and local graphics featured throughout the restaurant,” Sanders said.
Sanders noted a Raising Cane’s location could be considered positive momentum for the community and the chain adds local value past the chicken fingers it built success on.
Raising Cane’s actively focuses on promoting the development and welfare of pets, businesses, entrepreneurship, and events that promote active lifestyles like races and tournaments.
Raising Cane’s also engages in activities that fight national hunger and supports tens of thousands of educational institutions—from elementary schools to universities — through special programs.
Last year, $5 million was provided to communities by Raising Cane’s for such efforts, an impressive amount considering the restaurant’s first recorded profit was $30 in a month.
In 2017, Raising Cane’s provided more than $7.5 Million to local communities.
Learn more about Raising Cane’s and its community events at www.raisingcanes.com. Visit the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce website at https://business.hhchamber.com to learn more about restaurants in the area.
