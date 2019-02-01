By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
The YMCA is mostly known for being a fitness facility, where children can take swimming lessons in the summer and people can otherwise use its equipment to get in a good workout at a nominal membership fee.
But the Armed Services YMCA, located at 110 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights offers much more than just good fitness training.
It’s also targeting wellness in seniors, beginning with holding monthly luncheons for seniors, combining a good meal and some socializing with informative topics relevant to senior health.
ASYMCA marketing director Amanda Carlson said, “We (the YMCA) are wellness for all ... to include wellness of the mind.”
“We’re trying to get (the luncheons) more regular, and trying to get them more recognized,” Carlson said.
Tuesday’s luncheon was catered by Which Wich, and was comprised of sandwiches, chips, and drinks.
And during the lunch, the 42 attendees were treated to a talk by guest speaker Carey Stites, a registered dietitian with Wellstone Heath Partners at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
Dynamic and energetic in her presentation, Stites discussed diet and nutrition and health, especially as pertains to seniors.
Serving sizes and calories were discussed, as were safe and realistic weight loss goals (one to two pounds per week), and eating small healthy snacks between meals.
Stites also discussed meal planning and meal prepping, and the importance of having plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as whole grains, in one’s diet.
The importance of reading food labels was also a topic that was discussed, in particular the new labels that will be easier for consumers to read (for instance, new labels will break down sugars into natural sugars versus added sugars), making it easier for consumers to make informed decisions as to what they are buying.
At one point, Stites was asked what foods she recommended, particularly for breakfast. Oatmeal was still recommended, though she warned people away from the instant oatmeal packets, as those contain a higher added sugar content, then gave other examples of cereals she personally likes: Fiber One and Special K made her list, as did Kashi cereals (“They have a host of fiber in them,” she said, “and they’re not as expensive anymore.”).
“Today was about health and wellness concepts,” Stites said. “I like to meet people where they are and go from there.”
For instance, she said her nutritional advice for one person might not be the same for another who has different medical needs — for example, a diabetic would have different nutritional needs than a non-diabetic.
“That (talk) was so good!”said Deborah Jones of Killeen. “I learned I shouldn’t be eating late at night, and I learned the right cereal to eat.”
Michael Allgood of Killeen said, “She was very entertaining and knowledgeable.”
Martha Alford of the ASYMCA and one of the coordinators of the event said there will be different topics for each lunch session, such as joint health and heart health, all of which will be senior-related, and guest speakers in the future might include therapists and even doctors.
“We appreciate (our seniors) more than you know — they’re important to us,” Alford said.
The next senior luncheon will be held in March. Luncheons are free for YMCA members, and $5 for non-members.
Call 254-690-9622 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.