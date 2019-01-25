By Angela Sims
Killeen Daily Herald
For those interested in networking while enhancing the economic growth of the local community, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce offers annual memberships.
According to the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce website, the chamber serves as the voice of business and promotes an environment for trade and commerce through strategic partnerships and advocacy to enhance the economic growth for members and community.
Currently, there are more than 850 members who benefit from the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
For those who are not already members, the Chamber will have a V.I.P. open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center located at 552 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 /Knight’s Way in Harker Heights.
“This is a good opportunity for anyone interested in learning about what the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce does and what resources it offers,” said Andrea Womack, Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce business developer.
“Our chamber is very involved with the community.”
During the free event, light refreshments will be served while attendees have the opportunity to network with others and learn more about the chamber.
Those interested in the event should RSVP to membershipdirector@hhchamber.com or call 254-699-4999.
Some of the benefits include, but aren’t limited to:
Free Ribbon Cuttings: Announcement sent to Killeen Daily Herald, Harker Heights Herald, the HH CoC social media pages, www.hhchamber.com and placed in the monthly newsletter.
Chamber Connection: New members are listed in the monthly newsletter. Members can also advertise in the Chamber newsletter. Chamber Connection is distributed throughout Harker Heights, and is emailed to more than 850 members.
Membership Directory: Chamber membership includes listing in the online and printed directory. Chamber members may choose to purchase an enhanced website in the directory.
Website: Chamber members can advertise on the chamber’s website, www.hhchamber.com. Inclusive in membership is a listing on the website, and email and web links. Members are also listed in the online membership directory. The web directory can be searched by name, category, or key words.
Visitor Center: Chamber members may bring flyers or business cards to be displayed in the Chamber office.
The HH CoC also offers a place for members to hold meetings and attend free workshops.
“We also have a board room that member can use,” said Ava Jayne, the chamber’s office manager. “In order to use the free room, members must reserve it by calling or stopping by the chamber.”
The room is equipped with a projector and can hold up to 30 people.
And for members who want to get more involved in the Heights Chamber, there are six committees to choose from.
Ambassadors – This committee helps welcome new businesses and celebrates the milestones of existing businesses at ribbon cuttings and ground breakings. They also serve as greeters and hosts for appropriate occasions and Chamber events throughout the year.
Military Affairs – This committee puts together care packages for deployed troops and holds special events such as the Fort Hood Updates from the commanding general and garrison commander, annual fish fry, annual Mexican Fiesta and annual Fall Festival.
Governmental Affairs – This committee establishes a liaison role between the business community government on local, county, state and federal levels. Members of this committee aid in the decision making of governmental issues, which have a direct effect on the goals and objectives of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce
Tourism and Special Events – This committee helps plan and support events in the community such as job fairs and holiday events.
Business & Economic Development – This committee meets quarterly to objectively evaluate the needs of any assistance to be provided by the chamber, city or businesses and discusses possible economic development opportunities.
Quality of Life – This committee sponsors and participates in citywide sporting, entertainment, and recreational activities throughout the community.
Additionally, members have the opportunity to participate in the Vision XXI Leadership Course. “The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce provides a hands-on, interactive experience where leaders where leaders will have the opportunity to enhance their personal and professional skills, gain a deeper understanding of commitment, dynamics and build a network of colleagues and associates throughout the greater area, said Gina Pence, the chamber’s president and CEO.
Members also get to participate in various chamber events throughout the year.
Memberships are open to individuals, retirees and business owners, including home-based businesses.
Those interested in becoming a member can stop by the Chamber office and fill out a membership application.
For more information, log on to the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.