Referencing the famous dream of Martin Luther King Jr., Harker Heights Elementary School leaders Monday recognized its newest knights for displaying valiant character traits.
In the first of two medal ceremonies, Principal Carolyn Dugger quoted the famous civil rights leader a week after MLK Day, who “dreamed of the day his children would be judged by the content of their character.”
As part of her introduction, Dugger lauded two soldiers from the “Tiger Squadron,” taking part in the ceremony, modern-day heroes whose courage and compassion on the inside shines through their confident manner and dress uniforms.
The Early Act First Knight program, funded through the Harker Heights Rotary Club, provides curriculum teaching students a specific virtue each month. This month, the school honored students for showing the trait of self-control.
Sir Cass Garcia, Knights of the Guild representative, told students in each ceremony the story of a young squire who overcame his fear of the dark through his father’s wisdom.
The father, already a knight, assigned his son the task of traveling through a long, legendary forest without horse or weapon, focusing steadfastly on the light of his lantern.
In the middle of the forest, the son would find a clearing and a purple thistle and know he was halfway to the end where the father would meet him.
Walking all night, the squire made it to the middle and scooped up a handful of thistles. In the dark, he felt warmth on his neck and later his face and slowly realized that dawn had broken through and he was at the edge of the woods.
Relieved, but weary, he asked his father how he could be so sure that he would make it through the dreaded forest. The older, wiser man pulled from his coat a dried, pressed thistle. “I knew because I was you,” he said.
“You can’t control what happens in life, but you can control your response,” Garcia said.
“Focus on what is right and don’t be run over by emotion and the scary things in the world.”
As always, Dugger read each teacher nomination as students stepped forward to receive a ceremonial stole, then their medal and congratulations from Sir Cass and the two soldiers.
“It’s about being kind,” said third-grader Glenda Ortiz, who won a medallion for demonstrating self-control. She explained it is important to care for others and helps to stay out of trouble. “I feel happy,” she said.
“It’s about being responsible,” said third-grader Aniyah Lockett, also a recipient of the award. “I try to show respect. I felt excited to get the award. It shows our hard work.”
