By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
February is shaping up to be another busy, fun-filled month at the Harker Heights Public Library, as once again it will be bringing several new activities to its schedule, in addition to its regular programming.
“We have a lot going on in February,” said library director Lisa Youngblood.
Events kicked off Tuesday with a Romance Reader’s Social. Youngblood described the activity as a chance for romance readers to get together, socialize, and eat some finger foods.
On Feb. 9 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., the library will be hosting a family Valentine’s dance in the Activity Center. The event will have music and dancing, family-friendly activities, photo-ops, and is free to attend.
Teens will be treated to a Valentine’s Day card creation station on Feb. 13 beginning at 4 p.m.
“This is a maker space,” Youngblood said. “They can come and go, it’s not program-oriented. They can also use the materials to make something of their own.”
Family Night on Feb. 14 will also feature a Valentine’s Day theme. The evening will feature Valentine’s Day-themed stories and songs, and, said children’s librarian Amanda Hairston, “We usually like to give them an opportunity to do a homemade Valentine, and we’ll probably have a few treats.”
On Feb. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. is “Fiesta in February.”
Hairston said, “This is more of a large party-type event. It’s a fiesta-Dr. Seuss mashup, and it will be whimsical.” There will be arts and crafts, activities, Lego building, and even an open-mic where people can get up and read their favorite Dr. Seuss book.
“This is a family event that gets us to read all across America,” Youngblood said. She said this event officially kicks off the Central Texas Reading Jamboree. “We’re working with a lot of different libraries and educational organizations.”
Hairston said, “This is our second year for the Jamboree. It’s from Feb. 23 to March 23, and is a month-long celebration of reading. We collaborate with museums and libraries across Central Texas, mainly in Bell and Coryell County.”
How it will work: The library will have a map of these places on their website with a list of events at each one. People can take a photo on their phones when they visit each place, and after visiting the fifth location, they can show their pictures to that location and receive a prize.
“Last year we had close to 200 people that finished — that doesn’t count the people who participated but didn’t finish,” Hairston said.
Family Night on Feb. 28 is Dr. Seuss night. “This is something we do every year ... since it ties into his birthday. We’ll have Dr. Seuss stories, crafts — we celebrate Dr. Seuss in general.”
New is pop-up play time. “If we have a pop-up play time, we’ll put it on our Facebook,” Youngblood saud. “The first one was very popular.
“The play area is always open, always available, but be on the lookout on Facebook for future pop-ups.”
Check the library’s website and calendar for more information at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.