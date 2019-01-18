By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
Programs for both babies and toddlers are held regularly on Monday mornings at the Harker Heights Public Library, with the focus in the past being such staples as music and art. For the month of January, however, the library is taking Mondays in a new direction with its “Little Steamers” program.
STEAM stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math,” and are concepts that should begin being taught as early as infancy, something that children’s librarian Amanda Hairston is clearly happy to help with.
“It’s about understanding what they need, what kind of play they need — materials, toys, what they learn when they play with those toys. It’s letting them have those moments to explore,” Hairston explained.
Hairston continued, “We focus on gross motor skills, we hit cause and effect, what they learn with blocks, puzzles ... and today we have vertical play, when they’re standing and both arms cross the plane of their body, forcing the use of both sides of the brain.”
For toddler time, held at 10 a.m. and reserved for ages 19 months through 5 years, the full session of 20 children had their choice of several different stations set up around the room, all of which had helpful signs posted above with explanations of what the children were learning through that station’s play.
For instance, at station one, the exploration table which consisted of a giant tub of rice with scoops and containers, the sign noted that children would learn to use the small muscles in their hands and fingers, and that it was good for sensory play.
Other stations consisted of a felt board with numbers, letters, and pictures; gross motor equipment with a giant Connect Four game and brooms to help with spatial relationships and body coordination; blocks, which are good for problem-solving and planning; music for creative expression; and puzzles for problem-solving and sorting.
Also around the room were a magnetic fishing pool which helped with hand-eye coordination, transportation toys, and colorful gel-tiles placed around the floor.
Most of the children spent their hour trying the different stations, eventually settling on a favorite, such as two-year-old Keith White, who was fascinated with the rice.
Sylvie Herberg of Nolanville brought her 19-month-old son, Nathan.
She said, “We’ve been coming here since he was a newborn ... Now we come three days a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.
“I love this library — they are very creative with all their programs, there’s always something different.”
Hairston said the library will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but it will be open on Tuesday with regular programming.
