By Shelly Frank
Herald Correspondent
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is a destination location for books and much more.
Fans of horror and detection stories celebrate America’s original horror and detective fiction author with an Edgar Allan Poe Birthday Celebration at 4 p.m. Friday.
Find information on holistic wellness in one place to begin a year of well-being for your mind, body, nutrition, and finances.
The Harker Heights Public Library’s Holistic Health Fair, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, brings information and experts together for a one-stop launch of the best 2019 possible.
It is Maker Night at the Library at 6 p.m. Thursday for creative types to sample different arts and crafts. Families can discover a new craft, learn a new skill, or practice a favoritetechnique in celebration of the hands-on approach.
Looking for an organization to volunteer your time and skills to? Want to gain job skills?
Make a difference in the Harker Heights community by choosing the library. For information, call Lisa or Rose at 254-953-5491.
Celebrate the birthday of Edgar Allan Poe with a new or a tried-and-true favorite from the library catalog:
“All The Truth That’s In Me,” by Julie Berry;
“Ashes On The Waves,” by Mary Lindsey;
“The Bazaar Of Bad Dreams,” by Stephen King;
“Criminal,” by Terra Elan McVoy;
“Deathbird Stories,” by Harlan Ellison;
“The Dream Cycle Of H. P. Lovecraft: Dreams of Terror and Death,” by H. P. Lovecraft;
“Eddie: The Lost Youth of Edgar Allan Poe,” by Scott Gustafson;
“How To Lead A Life Of Crime,” by Kirsten Miller;
“Nevermore,” by Kelly Creagh;
“The Poe Estate,” by Polly Shulman;
“The Raven,” by Edgar Allan Poe;
“The Turn Of The Screw And Other Stories,” by Henry James.
Please note: The library will be closed Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Day.
