By Shelly Frank
Herald Correspondent
Families can beat the winter blues during Fiesta in February at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Celebrate the kickoff for the Read Across American weeklong event with Dr. Seuss-inspired crafts and activities, story reading open mic, and a LEGO creation station.
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America Social Media Challenge with the Harker Heights Public Library.
From Saturday to March 9, participants who upload a picture of themselves reading their favorite book — safely — in a wacky place will receive a free book just by visiting the library.
Central Texas Reading Jamboree 2019 has coordinated a Read Across Central Texas event. Visit any five of the participating libraries, bookstores, and museums, snap a photo, and win a prize.
For information, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/ReadAcrossCentralTexas.
Mother Goose On The Loose will offer Seussical musical fun at the Heights library at 9 and 10 a.m. Monday.
Sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk.
Is there such a thing as Seuss Science? Find out at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with the Science Club.
Dr. Seuss Night at 6 p.m. Thursday brings an evening of whimsical fun with stories, songs, and more for the whole family.
Explore reading further with a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles in the library catalog: “The African American West: A Century of Short Stories,” by Bruce Glasrud and Laurie Champion;“Between The World And Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates;“Feel Free: Essays,” by Zadie Smith;“Fire Shut Up In My Bones: A Memoir,” by Charles Blow;“Follow Me To Nicodemus Town: Based on the History of the African American Pioneer Settlement,” by A. LaFaye;“How Long ‘Til Black Future Month?” by N. K. Jemisin;“Trouble The Water,” by Frances O’Roark Dowell;“The Warmth Of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration,” by Isabel Wilkerson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.