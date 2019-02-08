By Shelly Frank
Herald Correspondent
The focus is on children’s programs this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Buzz about the Baby Steps Lap Sit Program is growing, and the program on a local TV station.
Children and parents or caregivers work and play together with songs, rhymes, and pre-reading activities. The 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday sessions are offered to newborns through 18 months.
Another popular library program is Mother Goose On The Loose. Ages newborn through 18 months and parents go on a music-filled learning adventure 9 a.m. Monday; ages 19 months through 5 years and parents begin their adventure at 10 a.m. Sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk to ensure a place in the program.
Other activities this week.
Valentine’s Day Card Creation Station at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Hands-on creative fun for teens at the library.
Writer’s Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday for writing critiques and helpful hints in a supportive and upbeat atmosphere.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at 6 p.m. Thursday with stories, songs, and gift-making session for a fun Family Night at the library.
Here is an eclectic list of books and videos for Black History Month reading and viewing found in the library catalog:
“Becoming,” by Michelle Obama;
“Extraordinary, Ordinary People,” by Condoleezza Rice;
“Harriet Tubman: Freedom Fighter,” by Nadia Hohn;
“The Golden Thirteen: Recollections of the First Black Naval Officers,” by Paul Stillwell;
“The Hate You Give,” by Angie Thomas;
“I Almost Forgot About You,” by Terry McMillan;
“Mom & Me & Mom,” by Maya Angelou;
“The Old Man And The Storm,” by June Cross;
“The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” by Edward Kelsey Moore;
“We’re Going To Need More Wine: Stories that are Funny, Complicated, and True,” by Gabrielle Union.
