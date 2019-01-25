By Shelly Frank
Herald Correspondent
Challenge your mind at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library with clubs and programs to develop imagination and creativity while learning.
This weekend at the library:
The Building Blocks Club offers a variety of building blocks for budding designers and engineers to create with at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Next week at the library:
Little Steamers for Babies at 9 a.m. Monday introduces STEAM concepts for childand parent to learn together.
Little Steamers for Preschoolers at 10 a.m. Monday explores STEAM concepts in a child-lead learning program for child and parent.
Homeschool Club focuses on the interests of ages 6 through 10 with interactive exploration of the topic of interest 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Club digs into one field of science while exercising scientific principles at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Celebrate the new year again at 6 p.m. Thursday. Learn about traditions and folklore of the Chinese New Year.
The Book Discussion Club announces“The Wife Between Us,” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen as its selection for their next meeting Thursday, Feb. 21.
Learning about nature at the library is simple. Two series for young readers published by World Book areNatural Marvels series and Animals and Their Habitats series:
“Enchanted Landscapes,” by Nicholas Kilzer;
“Fabled Waters,” by Jeff de la Rosa;
“Mountains And Polar Regions,” by David Alderton;
“Mountains Of Fire,” by Jeff de la Rosa;
“Nature’s Skyscrapers,” by William Adams;
“Oceans,” by David Alderton;
“Rivers, Lakes, And Wetlands,” by David Alderton;
“Treasures Of The Oceans,” by Daniel Kenis.
Another series, A True Book National Parks, is published by Children’s Press, and includes:
‘Hawai’i Volcanoes,” by Karina Hamalainen;
“Mount Rainier,” by Joanne Mattern.
