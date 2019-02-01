By Shelly Frank
Herald Correspondent
Crafts, music, and reading are the highlights of this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Fiber artists meet at 4 p.m. Saturday for a First Saturday Fiber Frenzy to work on current projects in a relaxed atmosphere. There is always room for new crafters.
Music-filled adventure arrives with Mother Goose On The Loose on Monday with two sessions providing children and parents the chance to experience the sounds, creative movements, musical concepts, and rhythms that make up the world of music.
The 9 a.m. session offers fun expressive activities tailored to children 18 months and younger.
The 10 a.m. session offers ages 19 months to 5 years further adventures in music. Sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk for a place in the program.
Romance readers can celebrate Valentine’s Day early during the Romance Readers Social at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Therapy dogs share story adventures with the family at 6 p.m. Thursday when Reading Rovers return for a relaxing evening of reading, drawing, and meeting these special canines.
AARP Tax Help is available at the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Monday.
Volunteers at this AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site will help with tax return preparation. For information, call Mike Delaune at 254-654-0077.
Learning about different areas of the world and how other people live is easy with books from the Cultures of the World series covering geography, history, festivals, arts, and food.
The library catalog includes these titles:
“Afghanistan,” by Sharifah Enayat Ali;
“Guatemala,” by Sean Sheehan;
“Haiti,” by Roseline NgCheong-Lum;
“Honduras,” by Leta McGaffey;
“Liberia,” by Patricia Levy;
“Qatar,” by Tamra Orr;
“Somalia,” by Susan Hassig;
“Syria,” by Coleman South;
“United Arab Emirates,” by David King;
“Yemen,” by Anna Hestler.
