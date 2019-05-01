A Harker Heights man pleaded guilty in the 264th Judicial District Court to sexual performance of a child, a third-degree felony, after police said he was one of three men who sexually assaulted a girl and filmed it.
The judge accepted his plea on Friday and Jacob Ryan Wilson will be sentenced on May 24, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday.
In March, co-defendant Marco Shawntrell Saddler was sentenced in that same court to three years of deferred adjudication probation on a charge of attempted sexual performance of a child and will have to register as a sex offender.
Co-defendant Ryan Lane Culley, of Salado, was sentenced in May of last year to two years in prison for sexual assault.
On May 3, 2017, Harker Heights police arrested Wilson, Saddler and Culley and accused them of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a Heights apartment on April 17, 2017.
“The victim told police she had been given drugs and was in and out of consciousness while she was sexually assaulted,” according to the news release.
The girl reported the assault to police on April 27, 2017. A Heights detective viewed a video that depicted Saddler having sex with the victim, according to the arrest affidavit in which he was charged with sexual assault.
