By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
The Harker Heights Police Department held a swearing in ceremony on Jan. 7 for two new officers at Police Headquarters on Indian Trail.
Nathaniel Ragaisis and Carlos Martinez are the latest officers to join the force.
Officer Ragaisis has been living in the Austin area since 2012. He received his undergraduate degree in business administration and pursued a career in law enforcement shortly after graduation.
He completed his peace officer licensing course through the Austin Community College Police Academy and received his first position with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office working in Corrections.
With remaining ambition to work patrol, he was able to obtain a position with the Harker Heights Police Department. He is married with a wife of almost four years. She is a full-time teacher in the Austin area.
Officer Carlos Martinez has been living in Killeen for the past 15 years. He is originally from San Juan, Texas.
He recently retired from the U.S. Army after serving for 20 years. He is a recent graduate of the Central Texas College Police Academy and was able to obtain a position with the Harker Heights Police Department.
He’s married with one child and another one on the way.
Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd said, “These officers are recent graduates of police academies and we look forward to their future service to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.