By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
It was planned as a news conference called for Monday by the Harker Heights Fire Department at the site of the old fire substation on Iroquois Drive. The purpose was to discuss the progress of the Fuels Project — an initiative to decrease the amount of undergrowth on public lands that can fuel brush fires.
It turned out, however, to be a public forum of sorts when residents from the neighborhood began to gather and take advantage of the expertise of representatives from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Army Corps of Engineers and HHFD Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Gallenstein.
The question-and-answer session lasted about 45 minutes.
Gallenstein told the Herald that the project is going great.
“When we first started with the dozers, we thought it was gonna take two weeks to drive all the way from Stillhouse Hollow Lake to where it meets Fuller Lane. They made that initial drive within two days and started mopping up the third day. They’ve been able to do this faster than we thought because of their skill and the excellent equipment they have.”
Bryan Collins, task force coordinator with the Texas A&M Forest Service, said, “We’ve had a lot of good community interaction and the work being done is progressing well with Phase 1.”
The crews have been able to establish the primary line but there is cleanup work still to complete. The work of three dozers has cleared three miles of the invasive, flammable vegetation and created a 25-foot-wide firebreak that will also allow fire equipment to maneuver through neighborhoods to the west of the lake.
The work will continue through the end of February; then the crews will take a break and return in September.
Collins said, “By law, we cannot work through the mating season of the golden cheeked warbler.
“It’s a protected species of bird whose mating season and migration cannot be disturbed.
“This is a good break for us because the other parts of our jobs, which is fire season, will have us on the road headed to the Panhandle to fight fires up there and wherever else we’re needed,” according to Collins.
There were about 10 local residents who mingled with the workers included George and Judy Van Riper and Alice Schlessiger, a 45-year resident of Harker Heights.
Asked about her response was to this project going on in her neighborhood, Schlessiger said, “I love it. We’ve lived in fear as to what a major fire would do out here. We’ve had some small ones that we fought ourselves until the fire department arrived. The crew has been wonderful. I barely heard the dozers when they were working behind my property.
“I understand that when they’re finished we’ll have a firebreak that we’ve needed for 40 years. I want to thank everyone who’s involved in this project.”
Victoria Cruz, a Wildland Urban Interface II, with the Texas A&M Forest Service, has played a unique role of spending time talking with property owners as the dozers have made their way through the underbrush.
Cruz said, “The residents are excited about the agencies working together in a productive and preventive way along their property line. I heard them praising us and some wanted to get a little close to the action, so I guided them to locations that might be safer to view the work.”
Texas Park Ranger Sean Jones with the Army Corps of Engineers told the Herald, “What we’re getting out of this is a property line in an area where there’s not a well established boundary between a resident’s property line and what is federal land. We’ve had encroachments and this project will clear that up and give homeowners some peace of mind.”
The Harker Heights Fire Department sponsored an informational meeting for the public at Central Fire Station on Wednesday to meet and ask questions of the personnel with the Forest Service and the Army Corp of Engineers plus view maps displayed by the HHFD.
