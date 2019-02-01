Special to the Herald
The city of Harker Heights invites the whole family to the Harker Heights Valentine’s Family Dance on Feb. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The dance is free and will take place at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail.
Enjoy dancing, light snacks and activities under the sea, with this year’s theme “Sea of Love”.
Bring your camera to capture your underwater adventure. All ages are welcome.
Parents or guardians must be present for the duration of the event.
“The dance is for the whole family to enjoy and celebrate Valentine’s,” stated Nichole Broemer, Activities Center & Events manager.
For more information, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks or call Broemer at 254-953-5465.
