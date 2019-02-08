BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will continue its Hillman Visiting Artists Series with a performance by the Schumann Chamber Players at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Baugh Performance Hall of the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center.
The concert includes stories of heritage and homeland and features violinist Sandy Yamamoto guiding a presentation of Japanese composer Toru Takemitsu’s “Distance de fée” next to masterpieces for piano trio by Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel.
“Eastern music, heard at the 1899 World’s Fair in Paris, ignited the imagination of composers across the globe, profoundly affecting the French Impressionists and changing the future of classical music,” pianist and UMHB professor, Michelle Schumann said. “This program is full of the exquisite timbre, color, rhythm, and texture introduced to Western composers during that time period.”
Performing alongside Yamamoto and Schumann is cellist Amy Levine-Tsang. The three musicians, known collectively as the Schumann Chamber Players, are the winners of an Austin Critics Table award for their ensemble work during the 2016–2017 Austin Chamber Music Season and Festival.
This concert qualifies as a Fine Arts Experience (FAE) credit for UMHB students. The Fine Arts Experience program is designed to help students gain an appreciation for the fine arts in many forms during their time on campus. To this end, students are required to attend at least one designated Fine Arts Experience event each semester.
Admission is free but tickets are required for this event. Call the box office at 254-295-5999 to reserve tickets or stop by during business hours Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The doors of the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center will open at 6:30 p.m. Seating begins at 7 p.m.
