By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
It has been birthday week at the Harker Heights Public Library, and true to form, the library has found a way to inject some education into their children’s programs.
For Homeschool Club, it was a little math.
“We do a birthday theme every January, so this whole week we’re doing birthdays,” said library director Lisa Youngblood.
“For Homeschool Club and Science Club, we’re focusing and math and working on fractions and multiplication, with real life applications.”
Homeschool Club was held Jan. 16, and the 19 eager children were ready for the program to begin.
Youngblood said, “We’re doing a birthday party today. Well, I told them it’s a birthday party, but it’s really just a math party —we’re doing fractions.”
Youngblood led Homeschool Club this week, and began by asking the children when their birthdays were, and having everyone sing a rousing chorus of “Happy Birthday to Us.”
Youngblood then read the book “The Lion’s Share,” by Matthew McElligott. The story is about a lion who invites his animal friends to a celebration dinner, followed by a cake, which is shared by being passed around to all the guests. But the guests are greedy, each one taking half of the piece offered by the guest before him.
By the time it gets to the ant, the cake is at 1/124 ... hardly anything left, so the ant offers to bake a cake, and each guest then offers to bake double the amount, and the math reverses from fractions to multiplication.
Youngblood not only read the story with her typical enthusiasm, but demonstrated the fractions by cutting an actual cake for the children and writing the fractions out on the white board behind her.
One participant, 11-year-old Mikey Collins, was way ahead of everyone, figuring out the fractions in his head and calling out the answers for Youngblood as she was writing them, earning praise. As Youngblood cut the cake into ever smaller pieces, the children laughed harder, wondering if the cake could get any smaller.
Once the story got into multiplication, the children began counting on their fingers, and Youngblood made sure to show the children the bright illustrations in the book as the numbers got higher and higher.
Finally, the story was over, and it was time for cake of their own to be shared, along with apple slices and organic juice.
Seven-year-old Ariana Barnett said, “Learning about sharing was my favorite part.”
Amber Collins, Mikey’s mother, said they come every week from Killeen. She said, “We love the Homeschool Club. This one is definitely worth the drive.”
