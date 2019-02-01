Kent Owens, 50, lives in Academy, works in Harker Heights.
By Twila Hill
Herald correspondent
What company do you work for?
I work for Killeen Independent School District.
What is your job title?
I am an Adaptive Physical Education Teacher.
What brought you to the area?
I was raised in Academy. I was born at Scott &White Hospital.
Tell me about your family.
I have two children, a 27-year-old son named Darius and an 11-year-old daughter named Karlee. I have a beautiful granddaughter named Avery. Avery’s 6 years old and will be 7 years old on June 4.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the way that it has a lot of things to do. They have built the area up a lot.
What was the last movie that you saw at a movie theater?
The last movie that I saw at a movie theater was “Black Panther.”
What is your favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights?
Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was any book that deals with true crime. I also follow sports pages online.
What community work do you do?
I work with the Special Olympics. I help people with workout plans and eating habits. I donate clothes to Goodwill.
If you could be a fruit, what kind if fruit would you be and why?
I would be an orange because they get to sit up in the tree and see what is going on.
What is Harker Heights missing?
Harker Heights is missing more organized things for the children to do during their off time.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself retired and still living in Academy.
What advice would you give to your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to cherish every enjoyable moment that you have because time passes way too fast.
