Amber Mezzacappa, 29, lives in Harker Heights.
By Twila Hill
Herald correspondent
What originally brought you to the area?
I was raised in Copperas Cove; we came here from Germany. I am a military brat. I was born in Fulda, Germany. I moved to America when I was 3 years old. I moved to Copperas Cove when I was 5 years old.
Tell me about your family.
My dad is retired military. He currently is a network engineer for the Government. My mother lives in Laguna, California, and she is a behavioral technician for the state. I have two sisters, and one of them is my twin. I also have one brother.
Do you have any children?
I have one son and his name is Miccolo Mezzacappa.
What is your job title?
I am a Realtor with Exit Heart of Texas. I am the CEO of the Mezzacappa Group, and I co-own The House of Coney Island. The restaurant is located in front of Killeen High School.
What community work do you do?
I am a part of End the Hate — Make Killeen Great. We bring awareness to stop senseless violence. We started this group because we were tired of people complaining about the violence and not doing anything about it.
I do food drives and blanket drives for Families in Crisis. With my real estate license, I help domestic violence victims once a month to find an apartment or a house and get them in fast and I charge them nothing.
I was once a domestic violence victim and now I help them. God can give it to you and he can take it away. It keeps me humble and focused. I just love giving back.
I am a motivational speaker on domestic violence. I will be a guest speaker on March 9 at an end-bullying event. It is about bringing sponsors to the school. A youth education initiative will be at Texas A&M University-Central Texas from 5 to 8 p.m. Tommy Harris is endorsing it. This event is dear to me because I want to bring awareness to bullying and show my son how to defend himself without violence.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the small community feel. I like the community garden at the park. I want to expand the community garden one day. I would like to see felons help out with the garden because when they get out of jail, no one will hire them and they don’t have money for food, so if we hire them, then maybe they will not go back to what they were doing that got them locked up in the first place.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the U turn by the Market Heights in front of Mickey’s.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself in 10 years owning a hotel to help the homeless, and being a broker.
What advice would you give your younger self?
If I knew what I knew now, I would be so much stronger and stand up for myself.
