Evah Chambers, 35, works for the Killeen Independent School District.
By Twila Hill
Herald correspondent
What brought you to the area?
I was born and raised in Belton.
Tell me about your family.
I am single. My mom and dad live in Temple, nephews in Belton and brother in Houston.
Why did you choose to teach music?
I kind of fell into it. However, once I started teaching it, I started loving it. I love sharing what I love with the students and building lasting relationships with my students.
How long have you been teaching?
This year makes my eleventh year of teaching.
What college did you attend?
I attended University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for my undergrad degree in Church Music.
I received my masters in Music Education from Texas Tech.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the smaller community. I like that we are close enough to larger cities to travel and come right back home.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Chick -fil-A.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Old Navy.
What community work do you do?
I am a member of Harker Heights Community Band.
I help with the choir for my school, and getting them ready for the District Choral Festival.
What was the last movie that you saw in the theater?
The last movie that I saw in the Theater was “Pitch Perfect II.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “End of Watch” by Stephen King.
If you could be an animal what kind of animal would you be and why?
I would be a dog because dogs are loyal and it is my favorite animal. Dogs are a man’s best friend.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself directing a high school band and working with high school students.
