By Erin Eskew
Herald Correspondent
Harker Heights businesses and residents should benefit from increased bandwidth as part of the economic growth in the greater Killeen area, according to Meredith Viguers, chairman of the board of directors of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
The goal is to provide 1,000 megabytes per second for every business in the community and 50 megabytes per second for residents, Viguers said.
“In that regard, our staff has been working with Unite Private Networks to complete a new fiber optic network in the community,” Viguers said. “That network is complete and is operative.”
All KISD facilities in Killeen, Harker Heights and on Fort Hood are connected, she said, and UPN is now adding business customers to the network.
Developments in the local economy provide unique opportunities for growth, according to the John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ve got a lot of opportunity with an interstate highway, increases in bandwidth and new companies and industries coming in that we haven’t had before,” Crutchfield said. “We need to build on that opportunity going forward.”
The Killeen Business Resource Center continues to offer small business and entrepreneurs both counseling and training, Viguers said.
The Business Resource Center also aided in creating a new business in the past quarter, which now provides parking for large trailers, which city ordinances prevent from parking on some city streets, according to a presentation given to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday by Charles Watts, president of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation.
Watts reported on the success of businesses recruited to Killeen by the KEDC.
Mitsubishi Pure Chemicals America plant, Solix and Z Modular, were all attracted to the area by the KEDC, and each business continues to prosper, creating new jobs in the area.
Looking ahead, KEDC provided $83,000 to fund a study to determine the main influences of economic growth in Killeen, Watts said.
The study will have input from the Killeen Chamber of Commerce, the City of Killeen, Killeen Independent School District, the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance and Workforce Solutions, along with a professional economic consultant, he said.
One known contributor to economic stability in Killeen is the military presence, Viguers said.
“Fort Hood is the largest economic driver in the region and state,” Viguers said. “That economic impact cannot, and should not, be taken for granted. Military spending has become, and will continue to be, extremely competitive.”
A recent report released by former legislative staff members for U.S. Representative Chet Edwards and Department of Defense Undersecretary John Conger indicates that 36.7 percent% of the jobs in the community are directly dependent upon Fort Hood.
“This is unique among all of the installations in the state,” Viguers said. “No other community depends on a base for its economic support the way that the counties and cities around Fort Hood rely on it.”
Viguers attributes this anomaly to the size of the installation versus the size of the communities surrounding it.
KEDC also approved $250,000 in matching funds to attract new routes to the airport and up to $25,000 in matching funds for airline marketing activities, in response to a request from from Matt Van Valkenburg, the city’s Aviation director, Watts said.
The KEDC also continues to manage two properties leased out to local businesses, he said.
