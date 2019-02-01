By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department has athletic programs year-round for all ages which encompass sports such as soccer, basketball, and baseball.
However, Parks and Rec also has an adaptive sports program for both adults and children which offer sports to those with special needs, with a rotating schedule of events and offering a variety of sports to choose from.
The adaptive sports program for children, also known as “Superhero Sports,” is open to ages five to 22, and the month of January has featured a five-week rock climbing class at Boulders, located at 325 Indian Trail, meeting once per week on Tuesday nights. The class had 10 slots available, and all 10 slots were filled.
“(For this class) We don’t want to overwhelm the kids, and we want to make sure everyone has the chance to climb and get in their physical activity,” said athletic coordinator Jonathan Hanson.
This was the first time 15-year-old Orion Seery had taken rock climbing. His mother, April, said, “He’s done bowling and basketball, but this is his first time for rock climbing.”
“I like it the best,” Orion said.
On the other hand, this was 9-year-old Andrew Rossi’s second time taking the class, and his mother, Ashley Faidley, said the difference in him and his confidence really shows. “Last year he didn’t have as much confidence since everything was so new, but this year he’s more confident, he’s more trusting of the equipment.”
Faidley went on to say, “He did soccer, and he liked it, but he liked rock climbing more.” She also said it has helped Andrew’s balance, coordination, and even his fine motor skills.
And the cost is extremely affordable at only $20 for the entire five-week session, which included special shirts for the kids to wear.
Andrew himself said, “I just want to keep doing the rock climbing. I want to do American Ninja Warrior and get first place and win.”
No matter the initial skill level, each child began the session by climbing on the boulder, a smaller climbing structure which they then pulled themselves up and over.
Once they had practiced that a few times and warmed up, they moved on to a medium-sized structure. On this, the goal was to go as high as they felt comfortable with, and to rub the Buddha belly at the top.
With Boulders senior manager Ethan Hawkins acting as spotter and shouting out helpful tips and commands, and with Hanson shouting encouragement, most of the children had no trouble making it all the way to the top. Eight-year-old Bryson McCoy, after making his landing, said, “I like this game!”
For the children’s final climb of the evening, they were given the opportunity to try their hand at the largest climbing structure, which all of them tried their hand at and made pretty good progress with. “These kids will tackle pretty much anything,” said Hanson with a smile.
Faidley is glad there is a program like this one for Andrew. “It’s hard to find things for special needs (children) in this area, so when we found this in Harker Heights it was very welcome.”
Hanson said, “It’s an incredible program. I’m really blessed to be a part of it.”
Next on the adaptive sports agenda is tennis, which is new this year to the program.
Registration begins Feb. 4 and runs through March 11, and the season will run from March 19 through April 23. The cost is only $20 for the entire session.
For more information, please call 254-953-5657, or visit the Parks and Recreation website at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/adaptive-sports
