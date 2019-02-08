By Katelyn Robertson
About 75 people attended a public policy luncheon sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, where Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft provided an update on the bond plans and construction.
“These plans really reflect the growth we have seen to the south of Killeen, and will prepare for more growth, which we know is coming,” Craft said.
Craft presented a proposed rezoning map that would take effect with the opening of Maude Moore Wood Elementary School, which is currently under construction near the intersection of Rosewood and Morganite drives.
The new campus will absorb students from Skipcha Elementary in Harker Heights, as well as Timber Ridge Elementary in Killeen. Both are currently over capacity. The new school will also alleviate crowding and leave room for future growth at other area schools.
“We know rezoning is never fun, but it just has to be done,” Craft said.
Public meetings concerning this rezoning will be held later this month:
Feb. 19 — Douse Elementary
Feb. 20 — Skipcha Elementary
Feb. 21 — Cedar Valley/Timber Ridge, meeting at Timber Ridge Elementary
All meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last about an hour.
A final attendance zone recommendation will be presented to the school board in March for approval.
Voters in May approved two school construction bonds for a total of $426 million to build and renovate schools in KISD.
One $235 million part of the bond will pay for construction of a new high school and elementary school and renovations to existing schools for ADA compliance and security upgrades.
The ADA, or Americans with Disabilities Act, provides enforceable standards to ensure that buildings are designed and constructed to be accessible to those with disabilities.
According to Craft, these improvements will be divided in to two packages totalling approximately $14.7 million.
The second, $191 million piece, will pay for consolidation of some schools, and renovation of Killeen High School and other schools.
This bond was passed in response to growing student enrollment numbers, which are projected to exceed 45,500 students next school year.
