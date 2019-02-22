BY TODD MARTIN
SPECIAL TO THE HERALD
Creative expression of talented Killeen ISD students is on display for all to see next week during the 16th annual KISD Visual Art Show Feb. 25 to March 2 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The grand unveiling for the huge show featuring all the district’s high schools and middle schools as well as participating elementary schools is Monday at 6 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend the show daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. except Tuesday with hours from 1 to 5 p.m. The event concludes with an art festival Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a wide range of art activity for children.
In art classrooms across Killeen ISD schools this week, students are completing projects for display and their teachers are reminding them of the pending deadline.
Smith Middle School art teacher Miranda Meyer directed students to paint the edge of their acrylic paintings black to complete the work for the show.
Students chose items with specific meaning to them, photographed the items and painted a still life. The acrylic works lack colors, showing only varied values of black and white.
“I like that they have freedom of choice,” the teacher said of the acrylic project. “It makes it relevant to them because they use what they find pleasing and they can figure out their own style.”
Another project challenged students to make drawings of their shoes and come up with a rant to present verbally in class, expressing a feeling. That activity stimulated deeper thinking about their art work.
“Some students express visually through art how they are feeling,” said eighth-grader Cyril Gadiano. “It’s important to express how you feel and not just keep it to yourself.”
The visual art show is opportunity for student artists to display their work and to draw inspiration for future work.
“It’s cool to see everyone else’s work, especially the high school work,” said eighth-grader Alexis Bermea. “I can see what I can work my way up to. It inspires me to better my techniques and to not stop.”
“It’s pretty gratifying to have people see your work and like it,” said Gadiano. “It’s an expression of creativity and talent.”
“They need to be supported,” Meyer said of the art students featured in the upcoming show. “They need to see we care for them emotionally and not just academically.”
Some students might get the idea their teachers and parents are more interested in their future than in their present, the art teacher pointed out. “Who you are now is also important,” she said.
In addition to giving vent to emotion, the fine arts provide valid career opportunity, Meyer said. “These are our doers and makers,” she said. “This is their training for that.”
Killeen ISD Fine Arts is also supporting the Texas Art Education Association Big Art Day March 7, with many campuses preparing art projects to share. It is in conjunction with Youth Art Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.