By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
The 19th year of Knight Club performances by Harker Heights High School Choir students will hit the stage Feb. 8 and 9. The show will last from 7 to 10:30 p.m. in the HHHS Auditorium.
A limited number of tickets are on sale at: www.hhhschoirs.com. Any tickets not sold online for either the Friday or Saturday night shows will be on sale at the door.
Ticket prices range from $10 to $30.
Forty-two acts will fill the stage this year performing classic rock, R&B, pop, country and other hits from the ’50s to tunes from 2000.
A 13-piece band made up of professional musicians will accompany the acts.
Head Choir Director Tommy Haygood said, “Get ready to rock! This will not be a choir concert but a rock concert!”
Haygood told the Herald, “This will be my last Knight Club. I’ll be retiring in June as the head choir director at HHHS.”
