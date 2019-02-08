By Clay Whittington
Harker Heights Herald
The Lady Knights closed their regular-season schedule with a 47-21 victory against Shoemaker.
With the win, Harker Heights (23-8, 12-4 District 12-6) finished in a two-way tie with Copperas Cove for second place in the district standings.
After a coin flip determined seeding, the Lady Knights, who emerged as the district’s second seed, learned their playoff fate.
Harker Heights will begin its postseason run Tuesday, playing Tyler Lee at Navarro College in Corsicana. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Should the Lady Knights win their bi-district contest, they would advance to play in the area round on either Thursday, Feb. 15 or Feb. 16.
Waco Midway won the district championship and will join Harker Heights in the playoffs along with the Lady Bulldawgs and fourth-place Killeen.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Knights will look to conclude their season on a uptick after suffering a 65-51 loss to No. 16 Shoemaker on Tuesday.
With the loss, Harker Heights falls to 12-19 overall and 3-11 in district entering the final two games of its regular-season schedule.
The Knights, who are eliminated from the playoff picture, host Temple tonight at 7 p.m. before traveling to Killeen for the finale on Tuesday.
The Grey Wolves (14-1) clinched the district championship Tuesday with Ellison (11-3) and Midway (11-3) having already secured playoff berths as well. Waco (7-7), Copperas Cove (6-8), Killeen (5-9), Belton (4-10), the Knights and Temple (3-12) round out the standings.
SIGNINGS
Harker Heights had four athletes make their collegiate commitments official Wednesday afternoon during a signing ceremony.
Jaylen Flowers signed to run track at Houston, while twin sister McKayla Flowers signed to play volleyball at Texas Wesleyan. Additionally, Jack Middleton is heading to Canada to play football at Western, and softball standout Jenny Saylor committed to play at Jarvis Christian.
BOYS SOCCER
Playing at Copperas Cove, Andre Rich scored twice and the Knights converted three corner kicks into goals to remain unbeaten in district with a 4-0 victory against the Bulldawgs.
Rich opened the scoring with a header off a perfectly placed corner kick by Jaime Vargas in front of the goal.
Ten minutes later, in the 36th minute, Rich scored on another header as Miguel Primero’s corner kick bounced off the keeper’s hands and right to Rich on the back side.
In the second half, Primero emerged out of a tight pack to direct another Vargas corner kick into the goal for a 3-0 lead. It was his fifth goal in four games.
Marlon Peters capped the scoring off after receiving a feed from Gerardo Ramirez, who maneuvered away from a defender before sending a cross to the back post that Peters easily knocked in.
Harker Heights improved to 4-0-3 (16 pts) in league play heading into tonight’s bye.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Lady Knights suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Copperas Cove on Tuesday.
With the loss, Harker Heights fell to 1-4-1 (4 points) in district play.
The Lady Knights have a bye tonight.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Knights will get right into the swing of things Tuesday, when they open their season with a District 12-6A contest at Temple. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.