The Lady Knights lost their grip on first place in the District 12-6A standings Tuesday evening after losing to visiting Copperas Cove 58-53 in overtime.
Harker Heights fell into an early 22-14 deficit before rallying in the second half and creating a 44-38 cushion in the fourth quarter, but it would not last.
The Lady Bulldawgs tied the game 46-46 at the free-throw line with 6.6 seconds remaining in regulation, and they opened overtime with eight unanswered points to take control.
The Lady Knights pulled within three points, 56-53, with less than a minute remaining, but Copperas Cove senior Madison Griffon made a pair of free throws to secure the outcome with 6.9 seconds left in overtime.
Celise Bobbitt led Harker Heights (22-8, 11-4) in defeat with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while teammate Sierra Brooks finished with a dozen points.
The loss drops the Lady Knights into second place in the district standings with one game remaining in the regular season. Harker Heights has a bye tonight before closing with a game at Shoemaker on Tuesday.
Waco Midway (11-3) sits atop the standings, while Copperas Cove (10-4) is third. Killeen (8-6), Belton (8-6), Ellison (7-8), Temple (6-8), Waco (3-11) and Shoemaker (0-14) round out the field.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Knights allowed 12 unanswered points in the first quarter Tuesday and never recovered, losing to Copperas Cove 55-48.
Harker Heights led 4-2 before the Bulldawgs’ scoring surge gave them a 14-4 advantage. The Knights trimmed the deficit to four points, 28-24, by halftime and rallied to within three points, 45-42, in the fourth quarter, but Copperas Cove responded with a 7-2 outburst to help clinch the victory.
Jalen Flowers scored a game-high 18 points for the Knights, while teammate Jairus Cherry added 10 points.
With the loss, Harker Heights (12-18, 3-10) is tied with Temple for sixth place in the district standings heading into tonight’s bye.
No. 16 Shoemaker (12-1) resides in first place followed by Ellison (10-3) and Midway (9-3), while Killeen (5-7), Waco (5-7), Copperas Cove (5-7), Belton (4-8), Harker Heights and Temple complete the standings.
SOCCER
The Knights finished tied 2-2 with Waco on Tuesday but lost on penalties.
Miguel Primero and Justin Williams scored for the Knights (2-0-2, 5 pts 12-6A), who picked up a point for the tie. It was Primero’s fourth goal of the season.
The Knights host Midway tonight at 8 p.m., while the Lady Knights travel to play the Pantherettes tonight at 7:30 p.m.
BOWLING
The Knights ran their district record to 7-0 with a 13-4 victory over Killeen on Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama.
Jamal Mack led the Knights and all scorers with a 211 average.
The Knights led 5-2 after match play. Killeen cut the lead to 5-4 by winning the first team game, but Harker Heights came back to sweep the remaining games.
The Lady Knights also moved to 7-0 with a convincing 15-2 victory over the Lady Kangaroos. Peyton Heidtbrink averaged 200 to lead the Lady Knights.
Harker Heights returns to competition Monday, when they play Memorial Christian.
