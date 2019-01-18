By Clay Whittington
Harker Heights Herald
The Lady Knights will look to capture their third consecutive District 12-6A victory tonight, when they travel to play Ellison at 6:30 p.m.
With a win, Harker Heights would make up ground on idle Waco Midway in the standings going into the final four games of the regular season.
The Lady Knights (19-7, 8-3) enter tonight tied with Copperas Cove for second place, sitting half a game behind the Pantherettes (9-2). Belton is in fourth place with a 6-5 record, while Temple (5-5), Ellison (5-6), Killeen (5-6), Waco (2-8) and Shoemaker (0-10) follow.
Harker Heights is coming off a 59-46 win against Killeen after outscoring the Lady Kangaroos 36-20 in the second and third quarters combined.
Celise Bobbitt scored a game-high 18 points to go with three rebounds, a steal and an assist for the Lady Knights, while Cynaye Bobbitt and Sierra Brooks finished with 11 points and 10 points, respectively.
Harker Heights returns to the court Tuesday, hosting Waco.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Knights’ seven-game district losing streak came to an end in dramatic fashion Tuesday as junior Malik Goodrich connected on a desperation heave from half court with time expiring, giving Harker Heights a 65-63 win against Killeen.
The Kangaroos took a 63-62 lead after making one of two free throws with 6.6 seconds left, setting the stage for Goodrich’s game-winning 3-pointer. It was his only basket of the game.
Jairus Cherry finished with a team-high 21 points for the Knights, while teammate Antonio Jolly added 14 points, and Jalen Flowers scored 11 points, helping Harker Heights win its first district game since Dec. 4.
With the victory, the Knights (11-15, 2-7) put themselves in contention for a playoff berth despite remaining last in the district standings.
No. 18 Shoemaker (8-1) sits atop the field with Ellison and Midway following with identical 7-2 records. The remaining six teams are within two games of each other with Copperas Cove (4-5), Waco (3-5), Belton (3-6), Killeen (3-6), Temple (3-6) and Harker Heights rounding out the standings.
The Knights will look to build on the victory tonight, when they travel to Ellison for an 8 p.m. start before hosting Waco on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
The Knights won their district opener Tuesday at Temple as goalkeeper Carlos Ruiz stopped a pair of penalty kicks during the shootout after ending regulation in a 1-1 tie.
Miguel Primero scored Harker Heights’ lone goal off an assist from Andre Rich.
The Knights return to the pitch tonight, hosting Belton at 7:30 p.m., and they travel to Waco on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Lady Knights and Temple went scoreless through regulation before falling 4-2 on penalty kicks in their district opener.
Harker Heights will look to rebound tonight at Belton. The start is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Knights play at home against Waco on Tuesday.
SWIMMING
The Knights and Lady Knights will travel to Belton for the district meet preliminaries. The finals will be held Saturday.
Competition begins each day at 2 p.m. and will be held at the Roy and Jean Potts Belton Swim Center.
