By Clay Whittington
Harker Heights Herald
The Lady Knights defeated Waco 50-33 on Tuesday, claiming sole possession of second place in District 12-6A.
Harker Heights dominated the first half, holding a 35-13 lead after the second quarter, and the Lady Lions did little to erase the deficit despite winning the third quarter 14-7.
The Lady Knights (21-7, 10-3) sit just half a game behind Midway (10-2) in the district standings with Copperas Cove (9-4) following. Belton (7-5), Killeen (7-6), Ellison (6-7), Temple (5-7), Waco (2-10) and Shoemaker (0-12) round out the standings.
Harker Heights can move atop the standings tonight with a victory at Midway. The Lady Knights host Copperas Cove on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
After suffering through a seven-game losing streak in district, the Knights are back in playoff contention after winning two of their last three games.
Harker Heights’ skid came to a conclusion thanks to Malik Goodrich’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, giving the Knights a 65-63 victory against Killeen on Jan. 15.
Then, on the heels of an 81-54 loss at Ellison on Friday, Harker Heights returned to the court Tuesday, earning a 62-53 overtime win against Waco.
The Knights trailed 31-29 at halftime before dominating the third quarter, outscoring the Lions 11-3 in the period, but Waco rallied to tie the contest 52-52 by the end of regulation, and in overtime, Harker Heights was not challenged, limiting the Lions to just one point.
With the victory, the Knights (12-16, 3-8) move into a tie with Temple for seventh place and just 1½ games behind fourth place. Shoemaker (10-1) sits atop the standings with Waco Midway (8-2) and Ellison (8-3) following, while Belton (4-6), Waco (4-6), Copperas Cove (4-7) and Killeen (4-7) complete the field.
Harker Heights will look to continue climbing up the standings tonight, when they travel to Waco Midway. The Knights host Copperas Cove on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Vincent Mbo and Jaime Vargas each scored, guiding the Knights to a 2-0 victory against Killeen on Tuesday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Mbo opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season, and Vargas added some insurance in the second half, curling a free kick from 20 yards out into the upper left corner for his second goal of the season.
With the win, Harker Heights improves to 1-0-2 entering tonight’s home match against Ellison. The start is scheduled for 8 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Lady Knights collected their first district victory Tuesday, defeating Killeen 4-0.
Harker Heights (1-1-1) comes into tonight’s match at Ellison situated fifth in the early district standings.
The Lady Knights travel to play Waco on Tuesday before playing at Midway on Feb. 1.
BOWLING
The Knights defeated Ellison 10-7 on Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama.
Jayce Borja and Isaac James averaged 227 and 215, respectively, to lead Harker Heights to a 4-3 advantage after match play.
The squads split the team games with the Knights, who remain unbeaten in district at 6-0, collecting the win due to a four-pin advantage in total pins.
The Lady Knights also stay undefeated in district at 6-0 by beating the Lady Eagles 13-4 behind Shyanne Ciesiolka and Peyton Heidtbrink, who averaged 202 and 201, respectively,to lead Harker Heights.
Harker Heights returns to the lanes Tuesday, when it plays Killeen at Killeen Bowlerama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.